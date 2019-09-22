China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an average rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.50.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Donald Riley bought 25,500 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee bought 80,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 178,500 shares of company stock worth $874,380 in the last 90 days.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Read More: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Metro Rural (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.