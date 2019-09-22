Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $205,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,245. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

