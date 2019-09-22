Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.9% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 22,208,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,972,978. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

