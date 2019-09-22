Citadel Advisors LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,592,000 after purchasing an additional 514,618 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 306,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,556 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 197,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $91.51. 535,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

