Citadel Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 198,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

