Citadel Advisors LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Terreno Realty worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,295,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,551,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 336,732 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

TRNO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 951,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

