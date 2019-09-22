Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Clearstar (LON:CLSU) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Clearstar stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Clearstar has a 1-year low of GBX 50.22 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and a P/E ratio of -15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.65.

In related news, insider Barney Quinn bought 21,110 shares of Clearstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £13,721.50 ($17,929.57).

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

