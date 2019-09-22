CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $904,039.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CoinFi has a market cap of $904,039.00 and approximately $10,026.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, FCoin and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00202791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.01186700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00089854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

