Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

NYSE APD traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.55. 832,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

