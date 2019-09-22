Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

