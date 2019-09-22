Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $732,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,543. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

