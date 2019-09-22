Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $871,000 Stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Plantronics worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 382,316 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plantronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 735,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.