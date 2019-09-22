Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,687,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.64. 78,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average of $167.41. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.37.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Consumer Edge raised J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

