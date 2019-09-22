Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

