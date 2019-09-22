ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 179.36 ($2.34).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 178.70 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.58. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

