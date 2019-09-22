Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.52. 1,155,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.05.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $8,673,837.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $118,085.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,653.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,414 shares of company stock worth $40,114,981. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

