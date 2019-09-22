Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,667.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 80.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Covanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Covanta has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.05 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

