Covenant Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.89. 5,879,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.73. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,753,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,620 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

