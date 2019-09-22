Covenant Partners LLC Buys 6,851 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,541,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after buying an additional 839,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 32.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $6,283,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

FLEX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 1,994,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,746. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 10,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $102,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,220 shares of company stock valued at $455,682. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

