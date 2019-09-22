Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,179.0% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 55.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2,570.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. 12,813,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

