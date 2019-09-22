Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 4,863,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

