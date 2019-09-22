Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,274 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.82. 444,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average of $214.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

