Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,067,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,346,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $32.60. 10,823,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,985. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.