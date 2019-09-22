Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.11

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $70,840.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

