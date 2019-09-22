Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.72 ($58.98).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €73.88 ($85.91).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.