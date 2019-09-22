Crave (CRAVE) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Crave has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crave coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Crave has a market cap of $171,235.00 and $13.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crave

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,049,929 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crave’s official website is crave.cc. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

