Creativecoin (CREA) Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

