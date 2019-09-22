Critical Analysis: NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) & ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 13.20% 11.59% 8.51% ParkerVision -28,620.00% N/A -201.03%

Volatility and Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTT Docomo and ParkerVision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $43.67 billion 1.97 $5.97 billion $1.69 15.33 ParkerVision $140,000.00 32.30 -$20.87 million N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ParkerVision does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NTT Docomo and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 1 0 0 0 1.00 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of ParkerVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats ParkerVision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

