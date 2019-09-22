CROAT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $56,203.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 70,129,286 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

