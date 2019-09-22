CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,660 MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

