CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 8,555 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31,685.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. 40,533,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,886,726. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.