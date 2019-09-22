CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after buying an additional 893,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,902,000 after purchasing an additional 182,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,939,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,448,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In related news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

