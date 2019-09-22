CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $580,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,080.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.