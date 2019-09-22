CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,063,751 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 417,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,405. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

