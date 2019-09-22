Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 24,397 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,671,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 737.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after buying an additional 234,747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 62,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Barclays raised their target price on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $172.09 and a one year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

