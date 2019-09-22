Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Republic Services by 12,135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 196,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,270,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 10,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,545,000 after buying an additional 669,264 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. 1,168,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,259. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

