D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 309,229 Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,229 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.35% of Spark Therapeutics worth $53,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $102.36. 471,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,220. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

