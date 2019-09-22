D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $36.17 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,566 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Catalent worth $36,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

