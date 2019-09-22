D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 157,190 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,190 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tc Pipelines worth $43,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 1,075,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

