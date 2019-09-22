DEEX (DEEX) Tops One Day Volume of $9,364.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $447,633.00 and $9,364.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000959 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

