Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.36, 2,446,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,352,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

