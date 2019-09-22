Delphy Price Tops $0.0466 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $139,153.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01181482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

