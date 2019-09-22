DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Receives $127.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,046,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

