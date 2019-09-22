Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $190,736.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,895,150,457 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

