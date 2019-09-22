Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JDST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDST traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 8,153,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,745. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

