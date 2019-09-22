Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Distribution Finance Capital stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.52. The company has a market cap of $141.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. Distribution Finance Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

