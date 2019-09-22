Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 37.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,284.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 657,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 610,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eaton’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.