EDC Blockchain Hits Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $726,028.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00142875 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,071.96 or 1.00538856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001923 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

