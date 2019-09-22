EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR alerts:

EGFEY opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

About EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.