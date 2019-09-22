Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $100,610.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,908,932 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

